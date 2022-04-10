GAMEE (GMEE) Price Tops $0.0681

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $15.11 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00045606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.07 or 0.07591584 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.05 or 0.99931175 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

