GAMEE Price Reaches $0.0632 on Major Exchanges (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and $1.93 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.95 or 0.07497885 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,023.95 or 0.99682355 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

