Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.31% of Garmin worth $81,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

NYSE GRMN traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $114.24. 875,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,198. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.75.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Garmin Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.