Gatechain Token (GT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.63 Million

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gatechain Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00035785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00106622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

Gatechain Token (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatechain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatechain Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gatechain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gatechain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gatechain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.