General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $242.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $180.88 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.