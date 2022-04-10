Hamster (HAM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hamster (HAM) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $14.73 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.16 or 0.07611185 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,118.97 or 0.99800683 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

