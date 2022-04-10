Handy Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Handy has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Handy has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $93,145.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00045145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.90 or 0.07511109 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,101.25 or 1.00075071 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

