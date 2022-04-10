HARD Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $42.35 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00046401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.99 or 0.07603822 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,278.69 or 0.99993875 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

