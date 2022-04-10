Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

HE stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $43.50. 387,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

