Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

ION (ION) traded up 7,904,249% against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.54 or 0.12227862 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00197311 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00038780 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00388213 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.