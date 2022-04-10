HempCoin (THC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $117.00

HempCoin (THC) traded up 145.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $117.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,775,395 coins and its circulating supply is 265,640,245 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

