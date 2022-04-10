Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $736.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will report $736.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $731.50 million to $741.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $235.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

HGV stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

