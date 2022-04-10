HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of HP worth $21,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in HP by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in HP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,288,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,825,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

