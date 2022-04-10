HUNT (HUNT) Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002064 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $96.96 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HUNT

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

