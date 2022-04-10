ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $610.23 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 83.8% higher against the US dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $610.23 million and $3.56 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $132.57 or 0.00305839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00046550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.83 or 0.07568885 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.58 or 1.00039819 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,603,057 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

