iMe Lab Price Hits $0.0342 on Major Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $875,504.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.35 or 0.07585535 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,010.33 or 0.99579113 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

