Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 545.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 431.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $31.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41.

