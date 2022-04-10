Insider Buying: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) insider Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$52.64 per share, with a total value of C$5,264,112.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 463,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,420,217.89.

Teck Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 29th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.64 per share, with a total value of C$4,863,987.50.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.84 per share, with a total value of C$4,884,075.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 125,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.84 per share, with a total value of C$5,855,125.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Teck Resources Limited acquired 200,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.08 per share, with a total value of C$9,615,175.00.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Teck Resources Limited acquired 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.99 per share, with a total value of C$4,899,287.50.

TSE TECK.A traded up C$1.39 on Friday, reaching C$57.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786. The firm has a market cap of C$30.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$28.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

