Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 762,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 727,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $254.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -163.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.07. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

