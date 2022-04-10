IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $252.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

