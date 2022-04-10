IRISnet (IRIS) Hits Market Cap of $76.99 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $76.99 million and $1.95 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IRISnet has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.22 or 0.07504364 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.52 or 0.99650306 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,071,934,518 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,937,003 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

