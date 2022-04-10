iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $126.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $116.97 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.73.

