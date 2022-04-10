iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,255. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $244.16 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

