Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 62,641 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 199.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,641 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

