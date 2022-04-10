JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 537,759 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of JetBlue Airways worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,509,000 after purchasing an additional 986,497 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,858,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,998,000 after acquiring an additional 580,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,724,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,951,000 after acquiring an additional 163,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Shares of JBLU opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

