Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $239,413,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $183.19. The company has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

