Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $359,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.60.

NYSE JLL opened at $220.16 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $174.68 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.94.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

