JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $53,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

JPM traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,964,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

