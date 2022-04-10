JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Iowa State Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.5% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,964,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407,605. The company has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

