Kalmar Price Reaches $2.20 (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00005081 BTC on exchanges. Kalmar has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $65,896.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.46 or 0.07563238 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,257.13 or 0.99731158 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,593,654 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars.

