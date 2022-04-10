King DAG (KDAG) One Day Volume Hits $161,762.00

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. King DAG has a market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $161,762.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000930 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

King DAG Profile

King DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

