Kleros (PNK) Hits Market Cap of $51.90 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $51.90 million and $1.65 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.63 or 0.00229222 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.