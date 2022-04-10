Kobocoin (KOBO) Market Cap Reaches $277,382.61

Kobocoin (KOBO) traded down 52% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Kobocoin has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. One Kobocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Kobocoin has a market capitalization of $277,382.61 and $4.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,066.83 or 0.99709903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.65 or 0.00263125 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.96 or 0.00324045 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00097687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00137831 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005040 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Kobocoin Profile

KOBO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. The official website for Kobocoin is kobocoin.com . The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobocoin is a digital currency and payment system similar to Bitcoin, with an African heritage. All nodes verify transactions in a public distributed ledger calledthe blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called KoboCoin(s). KOBO can be sent to anyone in the world for small fees and almost instantly and can also be used for Micropayments. “

Kobocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kobocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kobocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

