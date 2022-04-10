Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

C stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

