Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,425 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $183.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average of $167.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

