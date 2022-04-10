Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,585 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,475,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

