Lethean Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $539,197.63 and $86.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,069.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.54 or 0.07555422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00259771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.72 or 0.00755232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00094357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.00566381 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00380541 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

