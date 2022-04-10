LGCY Network Market Cap Tops $27.13 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $27.13 million and approximately $36,349.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00036514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00106860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.