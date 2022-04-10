Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $147.04 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

