Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.56

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,210.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.89 or 0.07566515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.07 or 0.00260765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.29 or 0.00756414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00095194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00563761 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.21 or 0.00381919 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.