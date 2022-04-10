Lua Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,100.00 (LUA)

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00035785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00106622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Lua Token

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

