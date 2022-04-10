Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 598,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,251. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.