Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Critical Contrast

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyft and TriNet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $3.21 billion 3.65 -$1.01 billion ($3.03) -11.09 TriNet Group $4.54 billion 1.37 $338.00 million $5.07 18.72

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lyft and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 10 18 0 2.64 TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Lyft currently has a consensus price target of $59.46, suggesting a potential upside of 77.02%. TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $87.31, suggesting a potential downside of 7.99%. Given Lyft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Volatility & Risk

Lyft has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -31.46% -57.94% -17.50% TriNet Group 7.44% 43.60% 10.89%

Summary

TriNet Group beats Lyft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

