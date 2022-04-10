LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

