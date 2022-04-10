LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 65,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 41,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $6,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.