MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VZ opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
