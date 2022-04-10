MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 848 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $183.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

