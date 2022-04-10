Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,115 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Marriott International worth $126,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,750,000 after acquiring an additional 262,067 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 in the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

MAR stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,199. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.77. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

