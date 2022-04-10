Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 397.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994,557 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of Marvell Technology worth $111,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.15. 10,186,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,677,880. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

