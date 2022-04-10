MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $18,380.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,027.07 or 0.99798850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.36 or 0.00257303 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00102642 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00307971 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00137383 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004781 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001290 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.